HANOI, VIETNAM, Apr 28, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - After more than 3 weeks from announcement of its ventilator manufacture plan for Covid 19 treatment, Vingroup updated on April 28th, 2020 that it has completed the manufacture and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models with a significantly high localization rate: VFS-410 and VFS-510. With the strong support of ministries, agencies, health experts and the US-based Medtronic, Vingroup's ventilators VFS-410 and VFS-510 ensure international quality standards and long-term value for use even after Covid-19 treatment period.VSmart VFS-410 and VFS-510 are two "made in Vietnam" invasive ventilators manufactured and completed entirely by the Vingroup ecosystem. Particularly, VSmart VFS-410 is a special upgrade of the first edition of VFS-310 ventilator developed by Vingroup engineers based on the original community-shared design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); meanwhile VSmart VFS-510 subjects to technology transferred and improvement from U.S.-based Medtronic, the world's leading producer of breathing apparatus.VSmart VFS-410 is an invasive ventilator with turbine technology that have the same features with to high-end portable invasive ventilators on the market (only discarding Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mode). Based on the simple design of non-invasive ventilator by MIT-based marketing research team, VFS-410 is modified by Vingroup engineers to become an invasive ventilator with turbine technology instead of automatic bag squeezer technology to ensure high accuracy. Besides, the ventilator is provided with sensors that monitor and give warning about maintaining oxygen levels, positive end-expiratory pressure, measure patient breathing, and self-adjust to synchronize with this breath. All operating principles, boards, mechanical components, software and designs of VSmart VFS-410 are designed, developed and manufactured at Vingroup in close consultation with the Ministry of Health, international experts and Vinmec doctors.VSmart VFS-510 is an invasive ventilator based on the design of PB560 ventilator model manufactured by Medtronic (USA) which has been familiar to doctors in Vietnam for years. VFS-510 is compact, lightweight, and portable with 6 flexible breathing modes that can be used for both adult and pediatric patients who need invasive or noninvasive breathing support as directed by their physicians.Vingroup has actively researched to adress the global scarcity of materials for ventilator production by self-producing or localizing up to 70% of its ventilator components including extremely important and modern components such as: blower, boards (PCBA controller, power, etc.,), keyboard, display, battery and case, etc. Furthermore, Vingroup also coordinate with Medtronic team to adjust the software to ensure that the features of the VFS-510 are completely equivalent to the Medtronic's original PB560 ventilator.Mr. Markus Leitner - Director General of Vinfast Automobile R&D Institute 1 said that: "It is such a miracle. After just over 3 weeks of researching ventilators, Vinsmart and Vinfast engineers have succeeded in researching, improving and mastering ventilator manufacturing technology from scratch. It can be said that, only Vingroup can create favorable conditions and generate motivation as well as putting "pressure" on us to do this utopia."Their international standard performance enable VFS-410 and VFS-510 to not only timely meet the immediate needs for Covid 19 treatment but also continue to be used effectively in intensive care unit (ICU) of medical facilities with long-term value and effectiveness.VFS-410 and VFS-510 will continue to be tested by leading hospitals and experts in Vietnam and will be evaluated by the Medical Council of all levels to ensure compliance with pre-circulation regulations. It is expected that the first batch of ventilators will be available on the market on May 15th, 2020.Upon reception of two ventilator models transferred by Vingroup for quality evaluation, Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of Department of Medical Equipment and Health Works under the Ministry of Health said that the Ministry of Health highly appreciates the work efficiency and determination of Vingroup and other manufacturers in implementing the Prime Minister's direction on manufacturing ventilators. "So far, we can affirm that Vietnam has initially mastered ventilator manufacturing technology. The Ministry of Health will continue to accompany Vingroup and other manufacturers to develop products and facilitate early evaluation to put products into production, meeting the needs of society during Covid-19 control and prevention" - Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan added.Successful manufacturing "made in Vietnam" ventilators not only contributes to price stability (PB560 ventilator selling price in Vietnam is now over 250 million VND/unit); but also ensures its initiative while the outbreak of Covid-19 has not been controlled in many countries. Reference information:- The PB560 ventilator with its full name Puritan Bennett 560 has been licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for selling in the US market on April 5th, 2020 as prescribed in "Appendix B: Authorized Ventilators, Ventilator Tubing Connectors, and Ventilator Accessories" to meet market demand during the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic.- Puritan Bennett 560 is an upgraded edition of Puritan Bennett 540, which is an FDA-licensed device for circulation in the US from October 31st, 2008.Media contact: info@vingroup.netSource: Vingroup