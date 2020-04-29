ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway to Postpone Reporting First Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2019 Results due to Delays Related to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company")www.zoomaway.com is postponing the reporting of its first-quarter 2020 and full year 2019 results and associated filings. The Company will report results as soon as possible and is afforded the postponement by a 45-day extension announced by the British Columbia Securities Commission under BCSC Instrument 51-515 "Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements" issued March 23, 2020.

Recent global events pertaining to COVID-19 has impacted Company management's and its professional advisors' ability to complete timely information disclosure of its financial reporting obligations as otherwise required under Sections 4.2 and 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 (Group A Reporting Requirements).

The Company ratifies that management and the Company's insiders remain subject to an Insider Trading Black Out period per its internal Insider Trading Policy and confirms that the Company has no undisclosed potential material business developments since November 2019 when the Company filed its third-quarter interim financial statements.

ZoomAway's management currently reasonably expects to complete and file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 on or before June 8, 2020, and to file the unaudited first quarter 2020 financials soon thereafter, with an aim to not delay the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders beyond the end of June.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at 775-691-8860 or sean@zoomaway.com.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

