The global bleeding disorders therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 4.32 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market 2020-2024

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and Other disorders), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by rising initiatives to increase awareness. In addition, the R&D of novel therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the bleeding disorders therapeutics market.

Private and government organizations across the world are undertaking various initiatives to create awareness about the availability of medicines for bleeding disorders. For instance, the World Federation of Hemophilia marked April 27th as the World Hemophilia Day. In 2019, during this initiative, the organization conducted several educational events and regional workshops to create awareness about bleeding disorders through media coverage and training programs. Many such awareness programs and campaigns are leading to the demand for bleeding disorder therapeutics, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Renal care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Advanced surgery, Acute therapies, and Other. Some of the key offerings of the company include FEIBA, HEMOFIL M, RIXUBIS, and Prothromplex TOTAL.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, Consumer health, and Animal health. Some of the key offerings of the company include Jivi, KOVALTRY, and Kogenate FS.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. operates its business through segments such as CSL Behring and Seqirus. Corifact, RiaSTAP, Stimate, Humate-P, AFSTYLA, IDELVION, and MONONINE are some of its key offerings.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. HEMLIBRA is one of its key offerings. It is a prophylactic treatment for patients with hemophilia A with or without factor VIII inhibitors.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA operates its business through segments such as Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio-supplies, and Others. ALPHANATE, Profilnine SD, and AlphaNine SD are some of its key offerings.

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand disease

Other disorders

Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

