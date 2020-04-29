Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Annual Filings Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (TSXV:ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively "Annual Filings").

On March 23, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published a blanket relief providing issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings by no later than June 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through its news release on January 10, 2020.

