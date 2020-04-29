

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio (INO) and GeneOne Life Science announced interim data through week 16 from a Phase 1/2a trial of DNA vaccine INO-4700 for MERS coronavirus or MERS-CoV. Vaccine recipients demonstrated strong antibody and T cell immune responses after 2 or 3 doses with 0.6 mg of INO-4700, a DNA vaccine that targets the MERS-CoV Spike (S) glycoprotein, delivered with intradermal CELLECTRA device.



The vaccination regimen was well-tolerated with no vaccine-associated severe adverse events (SAEs).



INO-4700 DNA vaccine demonstrated 100% binding and 92% neutralizing antibody responses against MERS-CoV, the company said.



Joseph Kim, INOVIO's President & CEO, said, '.... This exciting data provides a great foundation for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine advancement as it demonstrates the power of INOVIO's delivery system and the strength of our coronavirus experience.'



INOVIO plans to advance INO-4700 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in the Middle East with a previously announced funding of $56 million by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.



