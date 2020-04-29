Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869766 ISIN: US7496601060 Ticker-Symbol: RLD 
Tradegate
24.04.20
15:47 Uhr
2,720 Euro
+0,020
+0,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RPC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RPC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8602,90028.04.
2,7602,82028.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RPC
RPC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RPC INC2,720+0,74 %