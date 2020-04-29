The global yeast market is expected to grow by USD 7.06 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Yeast Market Analysis Report by Application (Food and beverage, and Feed and other yeast application), Type (Baker's yeast, Brewer's yeast, Feed yeast, Bio-ethanol yeast, and Other yeast), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the launch of food and beverages using yeast varieties. In addition, the growing demand for organic yeast offerings is anticipated to boost the growth of the yeast market.

Players in the food and beverage industry are continuously introducing new products to attract consumer interest as well as to generate revenue. For instance, in 2017, Dunkin' Donuts introduced the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut. It is a yeast doughnut filled with vanilla-flavored cake batter, frosted with chocolate icing, and topped with confetti sprinkles. In the same year, Miller Baking Company introduced the PRETZILLA BITES WITH CHEESE DIP, a ready-to-eat snackable pack for fast-movers that contains fresh yeast. The introduction of such yeast-based food products is fueling the growth of the global yeast market.

Major Five Yeast Market Companies:

AB Mauri Ltd.

AB Mauri Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Bakery ingredients, Bakers yeast, Artisanal baker, and Industrial baker. The company offers yeast for baking applications.

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

AngelYeast Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Yeast Baking, Yeast extract-savoury, Nutrition Health, and Biotechnology. The company offers baker's yeast, wine yeast, and beer yeast.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers yeast and yeast extracts for its global customers.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S operates its business through segments such as Food Cultures Enzymes, Health Nutrition, and Natural Colours. The company offers NEER yeast and Harvest LB-1.

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd.

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Animal feed yeast, Selenious Yeast, OEM Brand, Food Ingredients, and Instant Dry Yeast. The company offers high sugar yeast, low sugar yeast, animal feed yeast, and selenious yeast.

Yeast Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage

Feed and other yeast application

Yeast Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Feed Yeast

Bio-ethanol Yeast

Other Yeast

Yeast Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

