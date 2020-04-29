AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 28/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5277 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19485782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 60999 EQS News ID: 1032279 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2020 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)