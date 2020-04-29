DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results Airbus SE: Airbus reports First Quarter (Q1) 2020 results 29-Apr-2020 / 06:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 29 April 2020* *Airbus reports First Quarter (Q1) 2020 results* - Market environment strongly impacted by COVID-19 situation, particularly in commercial aircraft - Q1 2020 financials partially impacted by COVID-19 - Revenues EUR 10.6 billion; EBIT Adjusted EUR 281 million - EBIT (reported) EUR 79 million; loss per share (reported) EUR -0.61 - Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing EUR -8.0 billion / EUR -4.4 billion before payment of EUR -3.6 billion penalties - Strong focus on matching production to demand and cash containment - Assessment of COVID-19 implications on outlook in progress. No new guidance issued given limited visibility Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reported consolidated financial results for its First Quarter (Q1) ended 31 March 2020. "We saw a solid start to the year both commercially and industrially but we are quickly seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coming through in the numbers," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury. "We are now in the midst of the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known. We're implementing a number of measures to ensure the future of Airbus. We kicked off early by bolstering available liquidity to support financial flexibility. We're adapting commercial aircraft production rates in line with customer demand and concentrating on cash containment and our longer-term cost structure to ensure we can return to normal operations once the situation improves. At all times, the health and safety of Airbus' employees is our top priority. Now we need to work as an industry to restore passenger confidence in air travel as we learn to coexist with this pandemic. We're focused on the resilience of our company to ensure business continuity." Net commercial aircraft orders totalled 290 (Q1 2019: -58 aircraft) with the order backlog comprising 7,650 commercial aircraft as of 31 March 2020. Airbus Helicopters booked 54 net orders (Q1 2019: 66 units), including 21 H145s, 15 UH-72 Lakotas for the US Army and 2 Super Pumas. Airbus Defence and Space's order intake of EUR 1.7 billion included military aircraft-related services, new contract wins in telecommunications and in connected intelligence. Also included is the Phase 1A demonstrator contract for Europe's Future Combat Air Systems programme. Consolidated *revenues *decreased to EUR 10.6 billion (Q1 2019: EUR 12.5 billion), reflecting the difficult market environment impacting the commercial aircraft business with 40 less deliveries than a year earlier, partly offset by a better mix and more favourable foreign exchange environment. A total of 122 commercial aircraft were delivered (Q1 2019: 162 aircraft), comprising 8 A220s, 96 A320 Family, 4 A330s and 14 A350s. Airbus Helicopters delivered 47 rotorcraft (Q1 2019: 46 units) with its 19% increase in revenues reflecting the favourable delivery mix and growth in services. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space were stable year-on-year. One A400M transport aircraft was delivered in the quarter. Consolidated *EBIT Adjusted *- an alternativeperformance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructurings or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses - declined to EUR 281 million (Q1 2019: EUR 549 million), mainly driven by Airbus. Airbus' EBIT Adjusted of EUR 191 million (Q1 2019: EUR 463 million(1)) mainly reflected the lower commercial aircraft deliveries and associated costs, partly offset by positive foreign exchange effects. Airbus delivered further industrial progress in the first quarter, however around 60 aircraft could not be delivered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As announced in early April, due to the COVID-19 situation average monthly aircraft production rates are being adjusted to 40 for the A320 Family, 2 for the A330 and 6 for the A350. This represents a reduction of roughly one third compared to pre-crisis average production rates. On the A220, the Final Assembly Line in Mirabel, Canada, is expected to progressively return to a monthly rate of 4 aircraft. Airbus Helicopters' EBIT Adjusted increased to EUR 53 million (Q1 2019: EUR 15 million), reflecting the favourable delivery mix and growth in its services business. EBIT Adjusted at Airbus Defence and Space decreased to EUR 15 million (Q1 2019: EUR 101 million), reflecting the lower business performance, including in Space Systems. Due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, the incremental impact on the business is being assessed and the restructuring plan at Defence and Space will be adjusted accordingly. Consolidated *self-financed R&D* *expenses *totalled EUR 663 million (Q1 2019: EUR 654 million). Consolidated *EBIT*(reported) was EUR 79 million (Q1 2019: EUR 181 million), including Adjustments totalling a net EUR -202 million. These Adjustments comprised: - EUR -33 million related to A380 programme cost; - EUR -134 million related to the dollar pre-delivery payment mismatch and balance sheet revaluation; - EUR -35 million of other costs, including compliance costs. The consolidated reported *loss per share *of EUR -0.61 (Q1 2019 earnings per share: EUR 0.05) includes the financial result of EUR -477 million (Q1 2019: EUR -43 million). The financial result includes a net EUR -245 million related to Dassault Aviation financial instruments and EUR -136 million from the full impairment of a loan to OneWeb, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in late March. The consolidated *net loss(2)* was EUR -481 million (Q1 2019 net income: EUR 40 million). Consolidated *free cash flow* *before M&A and customer financing *amounted toEUR -8,030 million (Q1 2019: EUR -4,341 million) and included the payment of EUR -3.6 billion in penalties related to January 2020's compliance agreement with the authorities. Despite the lower commercial aircraft deliveries and the significant inventory build-up, free cash flow before M&A and customer financing was at a similar level compared to the first quarter of 2019 when excluding the penalty payment. Consolidated *free cash flow* was EUR -8,501 million (Q1 2019: EUR -4,448 million). The consolidated *net cash position* was EUR 3.6 billion on 31 March 2020 (year-end 2019: EUR 12.5 billion) with a *gross cash position* of EUR 18.4 billion (year-end 2019: EUR 22.7 billion). Given the current COVID-19 environment, various measures were announced in late March 2020 to protect the Company's financial liquidity and continue to fund its operations. These included securing a new credit facility amounting to EUR 15 billion, withdrawing the 2019 dividend proposal and suspending the voluntary top up in pension funding. In addition, a EUR 2.5 billion bond was issued, partially terming out the EUR 15 billion credit facility, and settled on 7 April 2020. In coming quarters, the Company will continue to focus on cash preservation and will be reducing cash outflows. Besides reducing expected 2020 capital expenditure by around EUR 700 million to around EUR 1.9 billion, the activated measures also include the deferral and suspension of activities which are not critical to business continuity and to meeting customer and compliance commitments. The 2020 guidance was also withdrawn in March. The impact of COVID-19 on the business continues to be assessed and given the limited visibility, in particular with respect to the delivery situation, no new guidance is issued. *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of EUR 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media:* Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 7382 1168 Rod Stone rod.stone@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 3052 1993 Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 (0) 6 1609 5592 Martin Agüera martin.aguera@airbus.com +49 (0) 175 227 4369 *Note to editors:* *Live Webcast of the Analyst Conference Call* At *08:15 CEST* on 29 April 2020, you can listen to the *Q1 2020 Results Analyst Conference* *Call* with *Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury* and *Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam* via the Airbus website. The analyst call presentation can also be found on the company website. A recording will be made available in due course. For a reconciliation of Airbus' KPIs to "reported IFRS" please refer to the analyst presentation. *Consolidated Airbus - First Quarter (Q1) Results 2020 * (Amounts in Euro) *Consolidated Airbus* *Q1 2020* Q1 2019 Change *Revenues*, in millions *10,631* 12,549 -15% thereof defence, in millions *1,946* 1,678 +16% *EBIT Adjusted*, in millions *281* 549 -49% *EBIT (reported)*, in millions *79* 181 -56% *Research & Development expenses*, *663* 654 +1% in millions *Net Income/Loss(2)*, in millions *-481* 40 - *Earnings/Loss Per Share * *-0.61* 0.05 - *Free Cash Flow (FCF)*, in millions *-8,501* -4,448 -

