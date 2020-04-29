

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) on Wednesday reported a decline in its profits for the first quarter, reflecting charges related to goodwill impairment, with 4 percent down slide in net interest income.



For the quarter, the Group's statutory profit before tax slid by 29 percent to $0.9 billion, and underlying profit before tax was down 12 percent to $1.2 billion. The results include $249 million in goodwill impairment in India from GDP growth revision.



On a per share basis, earnings were down to 15 cents from 23.4 cents, and underlying earnings slid to 25.4 cents from 27.7 cents last year.



Operating income for the period was up 11 percent to $4.3 billion, while underlying operating income grew 13 percent year-on-year.



The Group's net interest income for the first quarter slid by 4 percent to $1.84 billion. On an adjusted basis, net interest income declined by 3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken