Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q1 2020 results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Q1 2020 results of Schibsted ASA on 06 May 2020.

Quarterly earnings release

Time: 06 May 2020 at 07:00 CET

Quarterly report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the IR website at schibsted.com/ir/.

Results presentation

Time: 06 May 2020 at 09:00 CET

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Q1 2020 presentation will be held as an English language webcast only. Consequently, it will not be possible to attend the presentation in person. Participants can send in written questions through the webcast player.

The presentation will be webcasted live at: Schibsted ASA Webcast Q1 2020

You may also follow the presentation on YouTube: Schibsted ASA YouTube Q1 2020

CEO Kristin Skogen Lund and EVP CFO Ragnar Kårhus will present.

A recording of the event will be available on the IR website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

On-one-one interviews for press/media

Please reach out to Schibsted's Head of Communications, Atle Lessum), to set up separate one-on-one interviews with CEO Kristin Skogen Lund.

Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session

Time: 06 May 2020 at 14:00 CET

Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English.

NOTE: To avoid waiting time when connecting to the call, please use the link below 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to type in your phone number and registration details. The event conferencing system will automatically call you back on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the link will become active 15 minutes prior to the event: Link to join call: Click to join

For manual dial-in, use the following number (note that this connection might take more time):

Norway: +47 2350 0187

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6546

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9401

US: +1 323-794-2095

Passcode: 76 20 73

A recording of the conference call will be made available at schibsted.com/ir/.

Oslo, 29 April 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

