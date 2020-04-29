Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
29.04.20
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the three months of 2020

On the 29th of April 2020 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who introduces the Company's financial results for the three months of 2020 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2020_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55cf8f9b-24d5-476e-825e-fb253906e34d)
