Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
28.04.20
17:35 Uhr
126,02 Euro
+3,10
+2,52 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,58127,0608:31
126,48126,8808:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ126,02+2,52 %