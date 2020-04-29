

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its first quarter net income increased to 39.1 million euros from 36.3 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.24 euros compared to 1.15 euros.



First quarter revenue decreased due to the initial effects of the COVID-19 situation by 4.2% year-on-year to 942.0 million euros. Order intake declined by 19.3% from previous year.



The company said, due to the global uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus, it is not currently possible to provide reliable indications and guidance for revenue and earnings in the 2020 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken