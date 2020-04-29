The country also intends to re-tender its canceled procurement exercise for the Dimona solar power plant in the Negev desert. The capacity of the project will be expanded from 300 MW to 500 MW.Israel's Ministry of Energy has announced a new energy and water infrastructure plan to help the country's economy to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan will require a total investment of ILS 25 billion ($7.1 billion), of which ILS 6.5 billion will be used to fund the deployment of 2 GW of additional PV capacity across the country. In order to support these plans, the government ...

