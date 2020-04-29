

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit before tax dropped 38 percent to 913 million pounds from last year's 1.48 billion pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 3.5 pence, down from 6.1 pence a year ago.



In the quarter, the company has taken a 2.1 billion pounds credit impairment charge which reflects its initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Profit before tax excluding credit impairment charges was 3.0 billion pounds. Excluding litigation and conduct, profit before tax was 923 million pounds, down from 1.54 billion pounds last year.



Total income grew 20 percent to 6.28 billion pounds from 5.25 billion pounds last year. Net operating income was 4.17 billion pounds, down 13 percent from 4.80 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company noted that 2020 is expected to be challenging given the uncertainty around the developing economic downturn and low interest rate environment. However, the company said it believes that a RoTE of greater than 10% remains the right target for the bank over time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

