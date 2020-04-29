AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 28/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.6097 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61510 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 61035 EQS News ID: 1032389 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2020 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)