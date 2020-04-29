

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building company Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) on Wednesday reported a strong start to the year in the period before the COVID-19 lockdown, with average private sales rate per site up c. 10 percent in the first 11 weeks of the period.



The Group said current forward sales position, including legal completions taken to date in 2020, remained robust at 2.4 billion pounds versus 2.7 billion pounds last year.



In addition, Persimmon said new measures will be strictly enforced by a specialist team to protect its entire workforce, with a 'COVID-19 Passport to Work' governing site operation.



Also, the Group noted it has not made use of the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff and has no current plans to access any UK Government's COVID-19 fund.



