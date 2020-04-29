

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) reported that, in the first quarter of 2020, trading has been in line with expectations, with year on year operating profit growth. The Group has seen an approximate 15% year on year decline in April revenue. Given the uncertain environment, no specific guidance is provided for the remainder of the fiscal year.



The Group said its global supply chain operated well with no raw material shortages or plant shutdowns except for a temporary closure of two sites in China during February. The company's 22 operating sites continue to operate well, with the exception of a two week shutdown of its Palmital (Brazil) site in April.



Total net debt for the Group (excluding lease liabilities under IFRS 16) was $454 million at 31 December 2019.



