Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC PINK: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has commenced building the framework for its entry into the mushroom superfood segment in Europe. In conjunction with its network of cooperative partners, internally referred to as the European Associates Retail Network, EuroLife has been exploring additional areas within the Health and Wellness segment that could both supplement and complement its current roll-out plans in the hemp and hemp derived products space.

With a myriad of potential health benefits and exhibiting anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and neutropic properties, the utilization of mushrooms as superfoods has been gaining traction. As announced in the latter half of 2019, EuroLife secured agreements with two Canadian companies operating in this vertical. Since that time, further investigation and due diligence was conducted in order to assess whether the European market (including EU and Non-EU countries) may be ready for the introduction of such products, and eventual inclusion into the EuroLife portfolio of brands.

Via utilization of its existing infrastructure, namely its Cannvas.me technology platform, EuroLife will aim to curate a repository of educational content centred around the use of mushrooms as superfoods and in various burgeoning applications for medical use. Concurrently, EuroLife has embarked on a review of additional mushroom superfood related products which may be suitable candidates for partnership and/or distribution within the EuroLife ecosystem. Pending compliance and legal review of EU food product regulations, EuroLife will apply the same formula it used to build out its portfolio of Hemp based products to now include mushroom and mushroom superfood derivatives.

"Similar to how we approached the cannabis and hemp marketplace from an educational forward perspective, we aim to mirror this strategy in the mushroom superfood segment," commented Shawn Moniz President and CEO of EuroLife. "Our formative years in the cannabis space taught us that the educational component in a burgeoning sector was of utmost importance in assuaging consumer concerns. We believe that a similar educational void exists in the mushroom superfood segment and even more so on the medicinal side where utilization of properties such as psilocybin is slowly gaining traction as an investigative means for a variety of mental health related conditions."

Growth in the medicinal mushrooms market is being driven by the potential benefits of consuming of mushrooms and products made from extracts. The promotion active and healthy lifestyles as well as an increase in vegan populations around the world is anticipated to also boost the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market in future years. A Data Bridge Marketing Research report[i] suggests the medicinal mushroom market could reach US$78.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Tradition mushrooms are rich in nutrients such as potassium, calcium, amino acids, fiber, and vitamins B & D, which are known to improve antioxidant activity by reducing free radicals in the human body. Medicinal mushrooms such as chaga mushrooms are known to increase the white blood cell count in the bone marrow, reduce inflammation in colon cells, aid in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases.

