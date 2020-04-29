

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that year to 25 April full price sales including interest income decreased 38 percent on last year.



Retail sales for the period were down 52 percent, while online sales dropped 32 percent year-over-year. Product full price sales were down 41 percent, for the period.



Although main July and January End of Season Sales are likely to fall outside lockdown, the company believes clearing surplus stock will prove challenging if social distancing restrictions are in force.



The company forecasts clearance sales to decline by 11% on last year, on a balance of stock to clear which is expected to be between +15% and +45% up on last year.



The company said it will not pay a dividend in August 2020 and do not anticipate paying one in January 2021.



