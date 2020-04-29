

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation regarding a potential capital raise, Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) said that it has sufficient capital to meet expected liabilities arising as a result of exposures to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hiscox expects the resultant uncertainty arising from the pandemic and consequent capital contraction to result in rates hardening across US wholesale and reinsurance markets.



Hiscox said it is evaluating possible sources of capital to respond in an appropriate way to these market dynamics, which could include raising new equity.



No decision has been made on whether to proceed with a capital raise or with regards to the timing or size of any such capital raise, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HISCOX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de