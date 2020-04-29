Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 757618 ISIN: KYG9361H1092 Ticker-Symbol: VP3 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
08:10 Uhr
4,355 Euro
-0,080
-1,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIETNAM ENTERPRISE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart