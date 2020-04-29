Cority Announces New Solutions for Organizations to Manage the Healthy and Effective Recovery from COVID-19

Cority leverages its unparalleled leadership in occupational health to offer solutions for the rapid deployment of return to work, and continuity program management

Toronto, ON, April 29, 2020, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software today announced the immediate availability of its newly packaged COVID-19 Workplace Health and Continuity Solutions to help organizations effectively manage critical business processes during the graduated easing of restrictions and resumption of regular activities.

The post-peak period is anticipated to be lengthy and complex, particularly for large and global enterprises, with different regions developing unique easing measures, guidelines and rules.

Designed by Cority's certified occupational health experts, Cority offers proven solutions to consolidate and centralize data to enable early detection, control and management of COVID-19-related issues in real-time.

Hundreds of organizations are already using Cority's SaaS capabilities, including Exposure Tracking, Travel Clearance, Respirator Fit Testing, and Health Surveillance to manage their pandemic response. Cority's latest COVID-19 product release provides even more real-time, centrally managed workflows and data management tools for practitioners and executives to identify issues early and rapidly adjust their workforce and processes to prevent the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The COVID-19 Workplace Health and Continuity Solutions is for any business in any industry looking for solutions to help keep workers healthy as they return to work in this new post-peak environment. The dynamic workflow-based functionality provides effective health surveillance and control reporting, and intuitive data visualization tools, accessible from any device anywhere. The solution spans:

Exposure questionnaires

Cleared for work evaluations

Contact tracing

Symptom tracking

Absence tracking

Return to work evaluation

Dashboards at the supervisor, operational and corporate levels

Additional modules for Wellness, Travel, and Mass Vaccinations, each with controls for surveillance and compliance

"We recognize the immense pressure companies face to safeguard their employees' health and well-being during COVID-19," explains Roberta Smith, MSPH, RN, CIH, COHN-S, CIC, Director of Worker Health, Cority. "Now it's critical to plan what's next. We have created solutions that can be rapidly deployed to help organizations navigate the evolving complexities created by the current pandemic. Cority's unified SaaS platform provides clients with ongoing and immediate access to new functionality based on best practices and innovation so they can manage these issues with confidence and consistency."

For more information, visit Cority's COVID-19 Resource Center.



