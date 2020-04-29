The Express Wire: Initial Launch Challenges with Eli Dangerfield

If we could describe Eli Dangerfield in one word, it would be successful. He's from Adelaide, Australia, and is now a millionaire. This 21-year-olds success came from his own doing with no help from the outside. He came from an average family and has now come up on top with his Elmore Lewis Watches brand and his brand "Six Figure Brand Accelerator" which has helped thousands make 1k+ a day. Not to mention his worldwide watches that gathered bunches of 5-star ratings for the service

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / As everyone in the business industry, Eli has had his share of roadblocks. His biggest of the roadblocks would be back in 2016 when he had just initially started the launch of Elmore Lewis Watches. What had happened was he started targeting his social media ads to a certain third world country which led him to continuously make tons of sales. That was until he started to notice that he was getting a lot of chargebacks which means these customers were using stolen credit cards to make the purchases. He ended up losing all of his profits from these orders. This plus the cost of the products, shipping, and fees, had put him thousands in debt. This caused a total halt on his business and had to start working on a side hustle in order to gain back funds so he could put back into the business to get things back on track. This was a very stressful time for Eli as he was just 18-years-old at the time. He had debt collectors constantly harassing him for money he didn't have. Eli also says that after that, he had to pause his eCommerce business for a few months, but then again, that lightbulb moment struck him and he thought "I surely can't be that dumb, I need to make this work, so I went back and jumped all in." This mindset of not quitting no matter how hard times got, proved to be rewarding in the end.

As he had some bad times, he also had plenty of great ones that he will remember forever. During a period of time, Eli was working with an advertising agency that had promised him way more than they could ever offer. He had just burned $30,000 with them and was at the end of the road with Elmore Lewis. He was in a slump on the one day of the year that should be filled with joy, Christmas Day. He spent that day with his ex-girlfriend and family and his mind was all over the place, running in circles for how crazy 2017 had been for him and his business. All of that hard work, stress, fear, and he had only saved roughly $300 in his bank account to show for it. That night he decided to give this business one last chance, and sat down and took the time to make some new ads campaigns.

He had set the daily budget for Boxing Day 2017 to spend the last $300 he had left in the hopes that he'd either make some money to keep going, or he'd go bankrupt so I could finally be done with this business. To his disbelief, he woke up to noticing he made over $1,500 in his sleep. It was so crazy that he figured he must have made some sort of mistake. He went back to check how much he put into the ads, thinking he may have accidentally put down 3k instead of the $300. That day ended with him making about 7k, and in the end he only invested the $300 into that day. That week he went on to make $21,000. From there his passion re-ignited within telling him to keep pushing and realized that if he could make $7K in a single day from his laptop, that anything was possible. Since then he's had multiple days in a row doing well over $10-$20K with his thriving businesses."

