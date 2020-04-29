FXTM Wins Best Trading Experience at the 2020 World Finance Forex Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forex broker FXTM has picked up the coveted title of Best Trading Experience at the 2020 World Finance Forex Awards. Founded in 2011, the company has established a reputation for innovation and global collaboration.

Since its inception, FXTM has adopted a forward-thinking, client-centric approach. In recognising that there has been a shift in trading behaviour as the popularity of mobile trading continues to increase, the company aspires to continue to innovate and expand on the adaptation of different cutting-edge technologies to meet the needs of different traders.

In an article published in the latest edition of World Finance magazine, the company shared the benefits of adopting a true mobile-first approach and the importance of engaging with clients in the product development process. The company routinely invites real users to participate in the design and usability testing of new products and services, and shared a recent case study showing the commercial benefits of following this approach.

Lex Webster, CCO of FXTM, commented, "As a company, we always strive to delight our customers with innovative solutions built around their needs. The 2020 World Finance Award for Best Trading Experience is a testament to the hard work of our teams and such recognition motivates us further to provide our clients with exceptional experiences."

The firm also received praise from the World Finance judges for its transparency, particularly concerning risk. FXTM always informs clients that CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage, with 73 percent of retail investor accounts losing money when trading CFDs with FXTM. At all times, you should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

