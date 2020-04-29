

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, European Commission releases euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall sharply to 74.4 in April from 94.5 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was valued at 1.0866 against the greenback, 115.75 against the yen, 1.0559 against the franc and 0.8734 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



