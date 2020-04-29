Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.3972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7571464 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 61052 EQS News ID: 1032547 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2020 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)