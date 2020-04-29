

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK), at its Annual General Meeting, said it intends to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the value chain by 30 percent by 2025. Further, production for the Consumer business will be completely climate-neutral by 2030.



The company said tesa will also reduce its emissions in production by 30 percent by 2025.



Further, the company noted that by 2025, 100 percent of its packaging will be either fully recyclable or reusable. The company would also reduce the quantity of fossil fuel-based new plastics by 50 percent compared to 2019 by 2025.



In order to achieve this, the company will significantly reduce the weight of plastic packaging and will increase the content of recycled materials, called recyclates, in its plastic packaging to at least 30 percent.



By the end of this year, 90 percent of PET bottles in Europe will be made of recycled plastic. This measure alone will reduce the amount of plastic used for packaging by more than 1,200 tonnes a year.



