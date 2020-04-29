Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 191.0816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 135563 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 61077 EQS News ID: 1032597 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2020 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)