Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 97.4637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 332712 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 61100 EQS News ID: 1032643 End of Announcement EQS News Service

