Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.7729 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1621200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 61114 EQS News ID: 1032671 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2020 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)