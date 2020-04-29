Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 185.8799 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2274001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 61125 EQS News ID: 1032695 End of Announcement EQS News Service

