PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 29
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company was notified on the 29 April 2020 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by Michael Wright, Non-Executive Director.
|Director
|Nature of Transaction
|Number of Shares Purchased
|Beneficial holding following share purchase
|Beneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital
|Michael Wright
|Share Purchase
|250,000
|250,000
|0.0179
The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Wright
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Pendragon PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|e)
|Date of transaction
|24 April 2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
29 April 2020
Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119
Headland Jack Gault Tel: 0203 805 4822
