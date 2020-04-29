PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on the 29 April 2020 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by Michael Wright, Non-Executive Director.

Director Nature of Transaction Number of Shares Purchased Beneficial holding following share purchase Beneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital Michael Wright Share Purchase 250,000 250,000 0.0179

The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated a) Name Michael Wright 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pendragon PLC b) LEI 213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 0.072500 250,000 d) Aggregated Information Aggregate Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total £ 0.072500 250,000 £18,125 e) Date of transaction 24 April 2020 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 April 2020

