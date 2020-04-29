Anzeige
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
Berlin
29.04.20
13:00 Uhr
0,096 Euro
+0,010
+11,99 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2020 | 12:04
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 29

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on the 29 April 2020 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by Michael Wright, Non-Executive Director.

DirectorNature of TransactionNumber of Shares PurchasedBeneficial holding following share purchaseBeneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital
Michael WrightShare Purchase250,000250,0000.0179

The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameMichael Wright
2Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 0.072500250,000
d)Aggregated Information
Aggregate PriceAggregate
Volume		Aggregate
Total
£ 0.072500250,000£18,125
e)Date of transaction24 April 2020
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 April 2020

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119

Headland Jack Gault Tel: 0203 805 4822

-ENDS-

© 2020 PR Newswire