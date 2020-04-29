Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.9927 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 721000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 61178 EQS News ID: 1032801 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2020 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)