Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.0435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1743446 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 61200 EQS News ID: 1032847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 29, 2020 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)