Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2020 / 11:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.7297 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 61216 EQS News ID: 1032879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2020 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)