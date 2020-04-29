Anzeige
Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board Committees

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.4.2020 AT 13:35

Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has resolved upon members of its Committees for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Audit Committee

As members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Ms. Anja Korhonen (Chairman), Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner.

Human Resources Committee

As members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 10 686 7116

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 19,000 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

