PR Newswire
29.04.2020
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, April 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 28 April 2020 were:

509.91p  Capital only
514.07p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 28th April
2020, the Company has 83,538,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
