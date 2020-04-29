

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $35.33 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $11.50 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.48 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $265.30 million from $246.51 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.48 Mln. vs. $36.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q1): $265.30 Mln vs. $246.51 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken