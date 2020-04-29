Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020.
Highlights for first quarter 2020 include:
- Total revenue of $856 million, a 12% increase, with fitness, marine, outdoor and aviation collectively increasing 17% over the prior year quarter
- Gross margin of 59.2% compared to 59.0% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin improved to 20.7% compared to 19.8% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $177 million, increasing 17% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP EPS was $0.84 and pro forma EPS(1) was $0.91, representing 25% growth over the prior year quarter
- Strong balance sheet with no debt and $2.6 billion of cash and marketable securities
- Garmin ADS-B solution selected for British Airways' franchise partner SUN-AIR's Dornier 328 aircraft
- Recognized as an exceptional marine and aviation OEM supplier, winning several awards in the quarter
- With the assistance of Panoptix LiveScope, Garmin sponsored anglers swept the top three spots at the 2020 Bassmaster Classic
- Withdrawing fiscal 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
(in thousands, except per share data)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
Yr over Yr
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
856,108
766,050
12
Fitness
223,601
180,256
24
Marine
163,005
133,968
22
Outdoor
175,102
154,051
14
Aviation
188,599
170,776
10
Auto
105,801
126,999
(17
Gross margin
59.2
59.0
Operating income
20.7
19.8
GAAP diluted EPS
0.84
0.74
14
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
0.91
0.73
25
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"The first quarter of 2020 was remarkably strong continuing the momentum from last year," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "The economic uncertainty and impact on consumer behavior caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affects every business, and we are no exception. Accordingly, we are withdrawing our fiscal 2020 guidance. However, we are optimistic for the long term because the markets we serve and the products we offer are well positioned to thrive in the future."
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 24% in the first quarter driven by strength in advanced wearables and contributions from Tacx. Gross margin and operating margin were 50% and 14%, respectively, resulting in 71% operating income growth. Now more than ever, people are looking for tools that can help them live a healthy life. Our fitness segment is committed to providing innovative and compelling products that motivate our customers to achieve their fitness, health, and wellness goals.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 22% in the first quarter driven by our innovative chartplotters and advanced sonars. Gross margin and operating margin were 58% and 25%, respectively, resulting in 58% operating income growth. Boating is an active lifestyle pursuit that promotes family time, relaxation, and a sense of freedom. Our marine segment is committed to providing leading edge, high quality products and systems with the latest technology that our customers demand as they turn their attention to activities on the water.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 14% in the first quarter with significant contributions from adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 64% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 12% operating income growth. Outdoor recreation is important for those who love adventure and exploring nature. Our outdoor segment is committed to providing compelling products that enable and enrich the experiences of our customers as they turn their attention to activities in the great outdoors.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment grew 10% in the first quarter with contributions from multiple product categories. Gross margin and operating margin were 74% and 31%, respectively, resulting in 3% operating income growth. General aviation will play an important role in the future by offering transportation options that are secure, flexible, and convenient. Our aviation segment is committed to providing products and services that make general aviation safer and more accessible.
Auto:
Revenue from the auto segment declined 17% during the first quarter, primarily due to the ongoing PND market contraction and lower year-over-year OEM sales. Gross margin was 47% with breakeven operating income. Personal transportation will remain an important part of the post-pandemic world. Our auto segment is committed to enhancing the automotive experience through compelling aftermarket products for adventure, professional and daily drivers, and becoming a respected tier 1 supplier of innovative electronic solutions for a broad range of vehicles.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the first quarter were $329 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 13%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising decreased 3%, driven by lower spending in the auto, outdoor and marine segments.
The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was 9.3% compared to 15.7% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the current quarter effective tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.
In the first quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $185 million of free cash flow(1). We continued to return cash to shareholders with our quarterly dividend of approximately $109 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.6 billion.
As announced in February 2020, the Board has recommended to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 5, 2020 a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.44 per share (subject to adjustment if the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be approved by the Board. The final $0.57 installment of the dividend approved at the 2019 annual meeting was paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.
2020 Guidance:
We are withdrawing our fiscal 2020 guidance due to the rapid and unpredictable economic changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management expects to provide guidance once the trajectory of the economy and consumer behaviors are better understood.
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until April 29, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates", "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2020, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K and the Q1 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo and the Garmin delta are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Panoptix LiveScope is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
Net sales
856,108
766,050
Cost of goods sold
349,168
314,352
Gross profit
506,940
451,698
Advertising expense
26,880
27,615
Selling, general and administrative expense
137,186
126,781
Research and development expense
165,392
145,919
Total operating expense
329,458
300,315
Operating income
177,482
151,383
Other income (expense):
Interest income
12,026
13,704
Foreign currency (losses) gains
(15,423
314
Other income
3,550
864
Total other income (expense)
153
14,882
Income before income taxes
177,635
166,265
Income tax provision
16,455
26,092
Net income
161,180
140,173
Net income per share:
Basic
0.84
0.74
Diluted
0.84
0.74
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
190,803
189,601
Diluted
191,684
190,599
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
March 28, 2020
December 28, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,048,604
1,027,567
Marketable securities
391,646
376,463
Accounts receivable, net
500,242
706,763
Inventories
790,180
752,908
Deferred costs
23,650
25,105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
174,564
169,044
Total current assets
2,928,886
3,057,850
Property and equipment, net
754,549
728,921
Operating lease right-of-use assets
66,497
63,589
Restricted cash
283
71
Marketable securities
1,199,613
1,205,475
Deferred income taxes
263,687
268,518
Noncurrent deferred costs
21,436
23,493
Intangible assets, net
658,777
659,629
Other assets
160,265
159,253
Total assets
6,053,993
6,166,799
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
200,281
240,831
Salaries and benefits payable
110,611
128,426
Accrued warranty costs
39,368
39,758
Accrued sales program costs
58,678
112,578
Deferred revenue
89,817
94,562
Accrued royalty costs
5,259
15,401
Accrued advertising expense
19,752
35,142
Other accrued expenses
94,760
95,060
Income taxes payable
54,466
56,913
Dividend payable
108,880
217,262
Total current liabilities
781,872
1,035,933
Deferred income taxes
117,792
114,754
Noncurrent income taxes
104,853
105,771
Noncurrent deferred revenue
61,992
67,329
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
52,834
49,238
Other liabilities
250
278
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,017
shares outstanding at March 28, 2020 and 190,686 shares outstanding
at December 28, 2019
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,830,052
1,835,622
Treasury stock
(335,491
(345,040
Retained earnings
3,390,053
3,229,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income
31,807
55,874
Total stockholders' equity
4,934,400
4,793,496
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,053,993
6,166,799
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Operating Activities:
Net income
161,180
140,173
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
18,198
16,832
Amortization
10,006
7,179
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
(1,846
227
Unrealized foreign currency losses
16,856
3,124
Deferred income taxes
10,378
9,105
Stock compensation expense
15,559
15,129
Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities
(272
60
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
197,157
112,896
Inventories
(47,318
(39,067
Other current and non-current assets
(4,367
2,930
Accounts payable
(39,851
(32,786
Other current and non-current liabilities
(98,219
(76,030
Deferred revenue
(10,078
(6,744
Deferred costs
3,511
1,938
Income taxes payable
(5,020
9,616
Net cash provided by operating activities
225,874
164,582
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(41,361
(30,094
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,907
47
Purchase of intangible assets
(953
(413
Purchase of marketable securities
(344,342
(83,068
Redemption of marketable securities
311,935
80,907
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(6,058
Net cash used in investing activities
(78,872
(32,621
Financing activities:
Dividends
(108,571
(200,687
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(11,580
(12,694
Net cash used in financing activities
(120,151
(213,381
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5,602
(4,286
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
21,249
(85,706
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,027,638
1,201,805
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
1,048,887
1,116,099
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Reportable Segments
Fitness
Marine
Outdoor
Aviation
Auto
Total
13-Weeks Ended March 28, 2020
Net sales
223,601
163,005
175,102
188,599
105,801
856,108
Gross profit
112,325
94,210
112,258
138,808
49,339
506,940
Operating income
31,011
40,159
47,166
59,321
(175
177,482
13-Weeks Ended March 30, 2019
Net sales
180,256
133,968
154,051
170,776
126,999
766,050
Gross profit
90,835
78,055
97,488
127,983
57,337
451,698
Operating income
18,126
25,473
41,953
57,618
8,213
151,383
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
Yr over Yr
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
856,108
766,050
12%
Americas
427,401
379,456
13%
EMEA
299,867
260,021
15%
APAC
128,840
126,573
2%
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter 2020 and 2019, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $4.1 million and $4.4 million in the first quarter 2020 and 2019, respectively, have not been included as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
GAAP net income
161,180
140,173
Foreign currency gains losses(1)
15,423
(314
Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
(1,429
49
Pro forma net income
175,174
139,908
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
0.84
0.74
Diluted
0.84
0.74
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
0.92
0.74
Diluted
0.91
0.73
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
190,803
189,601
Diluted
191,684
190,599
(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 9.3% and 15.7% for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019, respectively.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
225,874
164,582
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(41,361
(30,094
Free Cash Flow
184,513
134,488
Category: Earnings
Category: Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005304/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
Teri Seck
913/397-8200
investor.relations@garmin.com
Media Relations Contact:
Carly Hysell
913/397-8200
media.relations@garmin.com