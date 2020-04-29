Valmet to convert a lignite-fired boiler plant into biomass combustion at Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA in Poland

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET



Valmet has received an order from Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK) to convert a lignite-fired boiler into a biomass-fired boiler at its power plant in Konin, Poland.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order is approximately EUR 20 million. The converted boiler plant will be handed over to the customer in the autumn of 2021.

"The reconstruction of the K-7 boiler is the main element of our transition project from fossil-based energy to renewable energy production. Converting the existing boiler from coal into biomass combustion is a very cost-effective way for us to carry out this energy transition. The investment will enable Konin to be the first Polish city that is heated with energy originating exclusively from renewable sources," says Zygmunt Artwik, Vice President, ZE PAK.

"This project represents the current need for renewable energy solutions in the energy markets at times when coal-fired plants are forced to shut down. Existing coal-fired boilers can be modified to combust biomass and other renewable fuels, providing a better alternative to shutting a plant down. Additionally, conversion projects have a shorter project duration than building totally new plants," says Jouko Kylänpää, Director, Boiler Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes the conversion of the existing lignite-fired boiler into a biomass-fired boiler utilizing bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) technology. Additionally, Valmet will supply a selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) solution to lower NO x emissions as well as modernize the plant's instrumentation and electrification systems.

Information about the customer Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK)

ZE PAK SA is the largest privately-owned energy group in Poland in terms of the volume of installed capacity and electricity production. The company consists of vertically integrated entities operating in the field of lignite mining, energy production from conventional and renewable sources, and energy trading.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jouko Kylänpää, Director, Boiler Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 400 734 334

Roman Szerszen, General Manager, Energy Sales and Services, Poland, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +48 601 287 150 or +48 223 817 243

