Mittwoch, 29.04.2020

WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
08:08 Uhr
0,135 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2020 | 13:08
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals: New Corporate Presentation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) has released an updated corporate presentation on the Company website. This document can be downloaded using the following link:

https://www.qpmcorp.ca/corporate-presentation/

The document includes the recent drill results on the La Pointe Extension discovery and La Pointe deposit for the Sakami project as well as on the Elmer East project (see press releases of April 21, 2020 and January 30, 2020). The ALS analytical laboratory in Val d'Or has resumed operations and the pending assays results are expected during the month of May. The Company is in the process of preparing sections and continues to update the 3D model for the Sakami project with SGS Canada Inc., which will be released using the modelling software of VRIFY Technology Inc. This will improve the understanding of the mineralization and assist in the design of future drilling programs. The 3D model on the Company's website will be updated once this work is completed.

The presentation also provides a summary in appendix of its non-core assets that are available for acquisition.

Qualified Persons

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587432/Quebec-Precious-Metals-New-Corporate-Presentation

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE