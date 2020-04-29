

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY):



-Earnings: $134.2 million in Q1 vs. -$146.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.60 in Q1 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.5 million or $1.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.50 per share -Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q1 vs. $1.74 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken