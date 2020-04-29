Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Tradegate
29.04.20
14:02 Uhr
5,901 Euro
-0,372
-5,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8945,90914:03
5,9015,91514:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5,901-5,93 %