

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $820.9 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $753.7 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $829.3 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $4.05 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $829.3 Mln. vs. $770.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q3): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



