Mittwoch, 29.04.2020

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
29.04.2020 | 13:22
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 29

HEADLINE: Declaration of third interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 6.40 pence per ordinary share (2019: 6.25p), payable on 29 May 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 11 May 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 May 2020.

The first interim dividend of 6.40 pence per share was paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the Company's register on 15 November 2019 (ex-dividend date being

14 November 2019). The second interim dividend of 6.40 pence per ordinary share was paid on 28 February 2020 to shareholders on the Company's register on 7 February 2020 (ex-dividend date being 6 February 2019).

PraxisIFM Fund Services UK Limited

Company Secretary

29 April 2020

