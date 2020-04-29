Invitation to Presentation of Q-linea's Interim Report Q1-2020 on May 7, 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's interim report for the period January - March 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on May 7, 2020, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m CET.

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, and Anders Lundin, CFO, to present Q-linea and comment on the Q1 interim report followed by a Q&A-session.To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

Sweden: +46-8-505-583-52

UK: +44-333-300-9261

US: +1-833-249-8403

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/q-linea-q1-2020

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin

CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46(0)70-600-15-20

