

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $415.0M, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $397.4M, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $945.4M or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.99 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $945.4M. vs. $817.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7675 - $7825



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

