NetBet and Booming Gaming pair up for Italy

ROME, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another load of quality slot machines arrives on NetBet's online platform, after the signing of a new agreement between the Italian casino and the gaming company Booming Games.



Modern design, sharp graphics and intuitive features are the brilliant business card presented by Booming Games. A provider that has come a long way in the competitive iGaming market. With an ever-expanding offering between Europe and Asia, it is set to become one of the new world leaders in online gaming.

This is the third acquisition of the month for our casino which adds another successful provider to its catalogue. Just a few months after its 20th birthday, NetBet has once again shown itself to be one of the best choices in the world of virtual casinos. A question of quantity, but above all of quality for our online platform, which opens its doors only to partners with a certain level of experience such as Booming Games. This umpteenth addition to our list is synonymous with how much NetBet is investing in the Italian market, now one of the most vibrant.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager of NetBet, says: "Another piece that adds even more prestige to our offer. Booming Games is proving to be one of the most dynamic production companies of the moment. We are convinced that this collaboration can go a long way."

